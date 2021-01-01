Drunk Man Falls Off Terrace During New Year's Eve Party, Dies: Kolkata Police

The man's body has been sent for an autopsy, the police said (Representational)

A 35-year-old man died after falling from the terrace of a house in south Kolkata during a new year's eve party, the police said on Friday.

Apu Mallik fell from the terrace of a his friend's three-storied house late Thursday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had consumed alcohol and complained of uneasiness, a police officer said.

"He went to the edge of the terrace to vomit and fell. He died from his injuries at the hospital. We are probing the matter to find out whether there has been any foul play," he said.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday recovered the body of a teacher from his flat in the southern fringes of the city.

A police officer said that the man went to sleep after attending a party on Thursday night and was found dead in the morning.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the reason behind his death, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)