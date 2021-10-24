40 Gold Bars, Cash Recovered From Kolkata In Seizure Worth Rs 3.23 Crore

The total worth of the entire seizure is Rs 3.23 crore, as per Customs officials.

The Customs Department on Saturday recovered gold and cash, including foreign currency, from Kolkata, informed Custom authorities.

As per the authorities, the Kolkata Customs Department - Commissionerate of customs (preventive), acting on a tip-off, recovered and seized 40 pieces of gold bars weighing 116 gm each from the Marquise Street of Kolkata.

After a quick follow up inquiry, authorities also recovered Rs 93 lakh cash, which includes both Indian and foreign currencies. The total worth of the entire seizure is Rs 3.23 crore, as per Customs officials.

Further investigation is underway.

