British Tourist Found Dead At Guest House In Kolkata: Police

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of her death. (Representational)

A British tourist was found dead today at a guest house in Kolkata's Jodhpur Park area, the police said.

Helen Maria, 69, was found in an unconscious state on the first floor of the guest house in Jodhpur Park area where she was staying along with five others of her family since October 17, they said.

"She was rushed to the nearby MR Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Maria had come to the city on October 17 along with five others. They were scheduled to leave for Mumbai this evening," the Investigating officer of the Lake Police Station said.

"The group had a closed-door party in their room in the guest house where they had hard drinks... We have sent her body for post mortem to ascertain the actual cause of her death," the police officer added.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.