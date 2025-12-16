British Tourist Unknowingly Handles One Of The World's Deadliest Creatures In Philippines

A British tourist had a narrow escape after unknowingly handling one of the most venomous animals in the world while swimming in the Philippines.

Andy McConnell was holidaying in the country when he came across a small octopus in shallow ocean waters. Believing it to be harmless, he picked it up and later shared images of the encounter on Instagram. The octopus had earlier been handled by local beach children.

The incident drew widespread attention after social media users and wildlife experts identified the creature as a blue-ringed octopus, a species known for its highly toxic venom.

According to BBC Wildlife Magazine, blue-ringed octopuses are found in waters between Australia and Japan and are considered among the most dangerous marine animals despite their small size. When threatened, their skin turns bright yellow and flashes blue and black rings, a warning signal known as aposematic colouration.

Medical research cited by the National Library of Medicine states that the octopus's venom contains tetrodotoxin (TTX), a neurotoxin believed to be around 1,000 times more deadly than cyanide. A single bite can cause paralysis, breathing failure and death within minutes. There is no known antivenom.

One of the most alarming aspects is that a bite is often painless, meaning victims may not immediately realise they have been bitten.

McConnell later said he was unaware of the danger at the time and only understood the seriousness after his post went viral, describing the incident as an "My close encounter with death."