Body Of Kolkata Student Found Stuffed In Suitcase In His Room

After the student went missing his parents received a phone call with ransom demand.

The body of a NEET aspirant was found stuffed in a suitcase with his mouth taped on Friday, an official of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

The body of Sajid Hossain (19) stuffed in the suitcase was found under a cot in the rented premises where he lived at Mahishabathan in New Town area of the city. The youth, who hails from Baisnabnagar area of Malda district, had been missing since October 4 and his mobile number was found to be unreachable. He had rented the premises for his NEET preparations.

After the student went missing his parents received a phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. His father lodged a complaint at the New Town police station and the police launched a manhunt.

The police found the suitcase after a tip off and detained four persons, including two women, in connection with the death.

"Prima facie it appears Sajid was smothered to death with a pillow after being offered drinks. We are trying to stitch the missing links. We are ascertaining if he was already murdered before the ransom call was made, or afterwards," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)