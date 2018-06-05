Block Level Trinamool Congress Leader Shot Dead In West Bengal's Howrah

The police said they have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the case.

Kolkata | | Updated: June 05, 2018 13:27 IST
Police said the local leader was shot at on Monday night when he was on his way home (representational)

Howrah:  A local Trinamool Congress leader in Howrah district was shot dead by unknown persons on Monday, police said today.

Md Mohsin Khan, a Trinamool Congress booth level secretary in Bagnan area of Howrah district, was returning home last night when he was fatally shot at in the district's Haturia village, they said.

Mr Khan's wife is a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat member.

Protesting the death of Mr Khan, local villagers blocked NH 6 near Haturia village for about two-hours last night demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police said they have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the case.

