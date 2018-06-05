Block Level Trinamool Congress Leader Shot Dead In West Bengal's Howrah

Md Mohsin Khan, a Trinamool Congress booth level secretary in Bagnan area of Howrah district, was returning home last night when he was fatally shot at in the district's Haturia village, they said.
Mr Khan's wife is a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat member.
Protesting the death of Mr Khan, local villagers blocked NH 6 near Haturia village for about two-hours last night demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.
The police said they have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the case.