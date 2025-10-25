Video: Tea Costs Businessman Rs 75 Lakh In Kerala, Thief Runs Away With Cash

A tea break costed a businessman Rs 75 lakh after his bag with bundles of notes was picked by a thief in front of his eyes in Kerala. By the time the businessman realised that it was his bag which was being taken away by a stranger, and he ran to save his money, it was too late. The incident, which took place in Mannuthi, Kerala, was recorded on camera.

Bubarak, a 53-year-old businessman and native of Edappal in Kerala, was returning from Bengaluru early on Saturday. At around 4:30 am, Bubarak got down at Mannuthi bypass for a tea break. He kept his bag on the floor in front of a medical shop.

While the businessman was waiting for his cup of tea, a stranger casually walked in and picked up the black bag kept behind Bubarak. The businessman looked left and right, noticing the stranger. His gaze followed the man and his bag for a few seconds until he realised that it was his bag, containing Rs 75 lakh, and being taken away.

Bubarak is seen running after the thief in panic. He reportedly tried to stop the robber but was pushed back. The thief got into the Innova and fled with his gang.

Mubarak suffered injuries whilst trying to save his money and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.