Video: 3 SUVs Box In Car On Kerala Highway, Gang Loots 2.5 Kg Gold

A dashcam video of a robbery that took place at a National Highway near Peechi in Kerala's Thrissur has gone viral.

The police said a gang of 12 men stopped in front of a car and kidnapped two people along with 2.5 kg gold ornaments that the two were carrying.

At least three cars blocked the target vehicle when the highway narrowed on the side of a flyover where construction work was going on.

The SUV in which the two kidnapped men were travelling were boxed in by the three cars, after which a large group of men came out from the three cars and kidnapped the two men.

The police said a complaint was received on Wednesday and a first information report (FIR) was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), news agency PTI reported.

According to the FIR, the incident happened on September 22 and two people -- Arun Sunny and Rojy Thomas -- were kidnapped.

The complaints in the FIR alleged they were beaten up and jewellery worth Rs 1.84 crore was looted by the gang. They were released later. Police said they are investigating the case.