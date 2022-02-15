Victim Urges Court To Hear Her In Actor Dileep Plea Against Further Probe

The actress-victim has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films (File)

The victim in the 2017 actress assault case on Tuesday urged the Kerala High Court to hear her also in connection with actor Dileep's plea opposing the further probe being carried out by the police in the matter.

In view of the impleadment plea on behalf of the victim, the high court adjourned the matter to February 21.

The actor in his plea against further investigation in the case has alleged that it was a "willful attempt" to protract the trial in that matter.

The actor, in his plea filed through advocates Philip T Varghese and Thomas T Varghese, has contended that further investigation in that case was not permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017, charges were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness -- one of the investigating officers -- remained to be examined.

The petition has alleged that under the guise of further investigation, "a series of vindictive acts" were being carried out by the police.

One instance of such acts was the allegedly false case foisted on the actor and other male members of his family accusing them of conspiring to murder police officers investigating the actress assault case, the petition has claimed.

It has sought quashing of the report, filed by the police in the trial court, allegedly containing the statement of Balachandra Kumar and further proceedings pursuant to the same.

Balachandra had recently made some startling revelations against Dileep in the actress assault case through the media.

He has also claimed that there is evidence including digital ones to prove that Dileep had influenced the witnesses.

The actor's latest plea has also sought a declaration that further probe being carried out in that case was illegal and a direction to the trial court to "eschew" the same from the record.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

