Suspended Kerala IAS Officer Taken From Hospital Over Gold Smuggling Case

M Sivasankar said he was questioned by several probe agencies for more than 90 hours.

Shortly after the Kerala High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar in the gold smuggling case this morning, the suspended IAS officer -who was hospitalised - was taken away from the Thiruvananthapuram hospital by an Enforcement Directorate team for questioning.

The Kerala gold smuggling case - that has been at centre of the state's politics - is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department. It involves the smuggling of at least 30 kg gold allegedly through diplomatic channels in July. The gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram airport from diplomatic baggage meant to be delivered to the UAE consulate on July 5.

M Sivasankar has been questioned several times by three central probe agencies amid allegations of close links with the accused in the gold smuggling case. This morning, the investigating officials took him into custody from the Triveni Nursing Home in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was admitted. He is being taken to the Kochi office, sources said.

The suspended IAS officer had petitioned the court saying he was questioned by several probe agencies for more than 90 hours, but they have "not submitted any report or incriminating materials against him", before the court.

The petitioner had stated he feared that "under media propaganda and constant demand for his arrest", the probe agencies would act under pressure.

However, the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs Department, had strongly opposed the anticipatory bail petition.

The Enforcement Directorate had told the court that this is a case where "custodial interrogation" may be required, as appropriate, and that M Sivasankar had remained "evasive" on certain facts when questioned. The agency also told the court that the officer was in regular contact with the accused.

The Customs Department challenged the petition saying M Sivasankar faked illness, got admitted in a hospital where his wife worked, to avoid questioning by the officials, despite notices served.

The IAS officer was removed as the principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, and subsequently suspended, as allegations of his close links to the accused in gold smuggling case emerged.