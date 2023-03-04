Student Group Trespass Into Kerala News Channel's Office, Intimidate Staff

The police said the reason for the protest was not known.

A group of SFI activists allegedly trespassed into the office of the Malayalam news channel Asianet News here on Friday evening and intimidated the staff, police said in Kochi.

A case has been registered against around 30 activists of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), on the basis of a complaint lodged by the channel.

According to the complaint, the SFI activists allegedly entered the office at around 8 pm by raising slogans against the news channel after pushing aside the security staff and intimidated its employees, the police said.

The activists have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149.

Criticising the SFI action, the Press Club of India urged the Kerala government to launch an investigation into the incident.

"We express concern and lodge our protest over SFI activists reportedly entering the @AsianetNewsML office in Ernakulam and intimidating the staff. These strong-arm tactics have no place in a democracy. The Kerala government should probe this incident swiftly," the Press Club of India said in a tweet.

The SFI has not reacted to the incident.

