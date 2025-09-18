Who Is Anjali, Left Alliance Candidate For DUSU President Election 2025

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 concluded on Thursday, September 18, with a turnout of over 1.55 lakh students. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, September 19, from 8 AM at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus. Among the key contenders is Anjali, the presidential candidate from the Students' Federation of India (SFI)-All India Students' Association (AISA) alliance.

Anjali, a student of Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), hails from Tajpur village in Bihar's Gaya district. She describes her entry into campus politics as a gradual journey. During her second year, she joined a protest against the construction of a commercial high-rise on DU land, where she first came in touch with members of AISA. "When we see issues in our surroundings and know who is responsible, we must fight," she said, reflecting on her motivation.

Over the years, Anjali has emerged as a strong student leader. She was actively involved in the movement to reopen DU in 2022, in campaigns for women's hostels, and in the protest following incidents of sexual harassment during the IPCW fest, which eventually led to a proctorial inquiry. She also opposed the closure of Ramjas and Hansraj boys' hostels and contributed to AISA's relief work during the 2023 Delhi floods.

Her campaign in 2025 highlights issues such as gender sensitisation, resistance to fee hikes, and grievance redressal. She has also voiced opposition to what she calls "anti-student measures," including the SEC and VAC courses and the internal assessment system.

Alongside Anjali, the contest for DUSU president features Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and Aryan Maan of ABVP, a Hansraj College graduate from Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

