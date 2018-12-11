Senior Kerala Congress Leader CN Balakrishnan Dies At 87

CN Balakrishnan was the Thrissur district Congress committee president for 17 years.

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala minister CN Balakrishnan died at a private hospital in Kochi due to pneumonia, party sources said today. He was 87.

A long-standing aide of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, Mr Balakrishnan was the Thrissur district Congress committee president for 17 years and was also the treasurer of the state unit for a long time.

It was in 2011 that Mr Balakrishnan first contested polls and went on to become the state Cooperation Minister in the Oommen Chandy cabinet.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

