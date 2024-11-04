'We Will Examine', Says Kerala Minister On IAS Officer's Controversial Group

The officer has registered a complaint that his phone has been hacked.

A controversy over a WhatsApp group named 'Mallu Hindu Officers', allegedly administered by Kerala Industry and Commerce Department Director K. Gopalakrishnan, is in the spotlight.

The so-called group had 11 Hindu IAS officers. Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan is expected to seek an explanation from Mr Gopalakrishnan.

State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, under whom Mr Gopalakrishnan works, on Monday, said he has come to know about the issue.

“Even though this has got nothing to do with my department, we are all seized of the issue. We will be examining the whole issue and what and how this happened. Moreover, the media has also reported that a similar group of Muslim officials is there. So we will examine everything on what's this all about,” said Rajeeve.

It was last week that this issue surfaced and became a controversy. When officials informed Gopalakrishnan, the account disappeared.

Soon the official approached the Cyber wing of Kerala Police and registered a complaint. He pointed out that his phone was hacked and wanted a probe into it.

No sooner it was found out that such a group existed among the IAS officers, all Hindus, and there were murmurs about the alleged sectarian conduct.

Things would have gone unnoticed had some members who were added in the group raised apprehensions and quick to act was the official who sent a message: “Dear all, it appears that someone has taken control of my mobile device, creating 11 groups and adding all my contacts. I have uninstalled the app, manually removed the groups from my WhatsApp, and will be changing my phone soon.” The message was marked with the subject line: “Important Notice.”

Of late, Kerala has seen an increased affiliation towards BJP, especially a string of former top Police officials including a lady IPS official joining BJP. Eyebrows were raised when the Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan raised the secret meeting that ADGP Ajith Kumar had with two top RSS officials.

