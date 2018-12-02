Pinarayi Vijayan Pitches 'Women Wall' In Kerala Amid Sabarimala Row

Sabarimala has been boiling since the top court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine.

In an attempt to garner support following recent protests by Hindu groups across Kerala over the entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala shrine post the Supreme Court verdict, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said a "women wall" would be formed on January 1 from the northern district of Kasargode to the state capital pledging support to the state government stand.

CM Vijayan's remarks came after representatives of dozens of Hindu social organisations met him.

"The hash tag of the 'women wall' would be not to turn Kerala into a lunatic asylum. At today's meeting, these organisations have pledged their support to the state government on the stand taken by us on the Sabarimala issue," said CM Vijayan, adding political parties can also send their women cadre.

The meeting was called by CM Vijayan in the aftermath of a strong resistance put up by the BJP and RSS since September 28 when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged 10-50.

The top court on November 13 refused to stay the September verdict, three days before the temple opened this season.

The Left Democratic Front government in Kerala led by the CPI-M has been trying to implement the top court's verdict even as the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and several Hindu groups are up in arms against it.

While the Hindu Ezhava social group led by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan took part in the meeting, the Hindu Nair Service Society did not turn up.

CM Vijayan had sent out invites to over 150 social groups.

"The NSS should have attended the meeting," said CM Vijayan.

NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair said: "Why we did not go need not be disclosed."