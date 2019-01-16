Pinarayi Vijayan Booed By Suspected BJP Supporters, Issues Sharp Rebuke

PM Narendra Modi felicitated before inaugurating Kollam bypass. Pinarayi Vijayan was also present.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday warned a section of suspected BJP supporters, who booed him as he started to speak during the inauguration of a road at Kollam. Mr Vijayan sharply rebuked them, saying the behaviour was not acceptable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the venue when the incident took place.

"You've gathered here just to make noise. This is not a place for that. Every event has an acceptable way of behaviour, and that should be respected," Mr Vijayan said.

PM Modi was in Kerala on Tuesday. He inaugurated a highway bypass in Kollam. Later, PM Modi visited the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, where he opened facilities, some of them renovated and some newly built with funds from the centre.

Governor Justice P Sathasivam and state Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran accompanied PM Modi inside the temple.

PM Modi also addressed a National Democratic Alliance convention in Kollam, where he attacked the state government on the Sabarimala issue.

"The CPM government's conduct on Sabarimala will go down in history as the most shameful action of any government in power... We know CPM government never respected spirituality, religion... but no one thought it would turn so shameful," he said.

The CPI(M) launched a counterattack on Twitter. "What is shameful is your party leaders defending rapists, what is shameful is BJP leaders defending Sati, and what is shameful is ruling BJP members defying the country's top court and Constitution, Mr Modi! Kerala does not need cultural lessons from regressive forces," it said.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark order last year, struck off the traditional ban on the entry of women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple.

Amid the massive protests - against the verdict and the women who reached Sabarimala - the state government had said it was duty-bound to implement the top court's orders.