Bike Rider Dies As Electric Pole Falls On Him In Kerala

Kerala: The pillion rider sustained minor injuries, said police. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was killed and another injured when a concrete electric post fell on the bike in which the two were travelling in Beypore near Kerala's Kozhikode on Thursday.

The pillion rider, who sustained minor injuries, was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Locals later blocked the road alleging that the accident took place due to the negligence on part of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) .

However, a local KSEB official rejected the charge and said a contractor, who was entrusted with the job of removing the dismantled posts did it without taking any precaution.

"The pole broke and fell on the bike while it was being removed," the official said.

The contractor was unavailable for comments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)