'Lalettaa...': Mohanlal Fans Have A Message After His Meet With PM Modi

Mohanlal met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on September 3, on the day of Janmashtami.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has opened up about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid intense speculation that he will contest the 2019 general elections as a BJP candidate in Kerala.

Mohanlal, 58, met PM Modi in Delhi on September 3, on the day of Janmashtami, and briefed him about his Vishwa Santhi Foundation and its work.

In an eight-page blog in Malayalam posted on his Facebook page on Friday, the actor said, "There were several speculative news reports on my meeting with the PM. Being an Indian citizen, if I have permission, I can always meet the PM."

"What is surprising is that the PM has not spoken to me a word of politics," Mohanlal wrote.

The blog is titled "MODIfied Waves"

A day after they met, PM Modi had tweeted a photo with Mohanlal who has acted in more than 200 films and shows no signs of fading out.

Mohanlal said PM Modi welcomed him with a hug. "I got permission to meet him because I requested for a prior appointment. Surprisingly, he himself came to welcome me. He hugged me saying, 'Mohanlal ji.' He patted on my shoulders thrice. He knew me," the actor said.

PM Modi said that "he is always ready to provide all help for Kerala, irrespective of politics", the actor wrote.

"When I was leaving, he held my hands and said that I could meet him whenever I wanted," Mohanlal said.The superstar said gifted PM Modi a sculpture of the deity at the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala

The actor has received mixed reactions from his fans for his latest blog. Over 776 people commented and over 9,000 people 'liked' the widely-shared Facebook post.

"Laletaa we are die hard fans of you but this approach is disappointing us. Sir plz stay away from the RSS and BJP. Other you will lost lot of fan support from Kerala (sic)," a user commented.

"Glad to see your efforts for service to humanity! And you have the support of a dedicated prime minister! Way to go," another person commented.

The BJP has dismissed the possibility of Mohanlal as a BJP candidate as rumours and said it is "too early" to say anything.

"There is no truth in these rumours. These are all just vain creations," V Muraleedharan, a BJP Rajya Sabha member had said.

Last year, PM Modi had invited Mohanlal to be part of the central government's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement. Mohanlal's presence will help in connecting millions to the cleanliness initiative that the PM was spearheading.