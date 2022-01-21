Kerala's Former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised

Kerala's former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan has tested positive for COVID-19. (File)

Kerala's former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram today after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 98-year-old CPI(M) leader was moved to a private hospital in the city after he contracted the virus from the nurse, who has been taking care of him, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

"He was quarantined at home... Unfortunately, the nurse who was taking care of him tested positive for the virus and father also was found to be positive yesterday. He was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram," Mr Achuthanandan's son VA Arun Kumar said in a social media post.

Mr Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011.

Last year, he had resigned from the post of Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission citing health reasons.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)