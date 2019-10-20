Veteran Kerala Left Leader VS Achuthanandan Turns 96

VS Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011.

VS Achuthanandan, the veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and also a former Chief Minister of Kerala, turned 96 on Sunday making him one of the country's oldest politicians.

A seven-time legislator, Mr Achuthanandan represents the Malampuzha Assembly constituency in Palakkad district.

He had campaigned for the 34-year-old Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, VK Prasanth, the CPI-M's candidate for the prestigious Vatiyoorkavu assembly constituency, which is going to elect a new legislator on Monday.

Mr Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011.

He is also the incumbent chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, which has a cabinet status position.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.