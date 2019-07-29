Kerala Youth Congress Holds 'Purification' After Dalit Lawmaker's Sit-In

Youth Congress workers sprinkled cow dung-mixed water at the site.

An alleged symbolic "purification ceremony" conducted by some Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy in Kerala with the lawmaker dubbing it

"casteist" and lodging a police complaint.

State Ministers also came down on the Youth Congress workers and said such acts cannot be accepted.

The incident took place at Cherppu near Thrissur Saturday after Nattika MLA Geetha Gopi staged a sit-in in front of the a Public Works Department engineer's office protesting against the "poor condition" of a road in the locality.

In a counter-protest, the Youth Congress activists staged a march against the MLA, alleging her protest was an act to "befool" the people.

They also sprinkled cow dung-mixed water at the place, where she had staged the sit-in, considered a symbolic purification ceremony.

The MLA alleged the ceremony was casteist and filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

Kerala Cultural Minister AK Balan lashed out at the Youth Congress activists and alleged such so-called purification ceremony was usually seen in north India.

"Such acts are normally seen in north India. It cannot be accepted," he said.

Health Minister KK Shylaja also condemned the incident and said the act against the MLA showed the "political culture" of the protesters.

