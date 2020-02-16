Kerala Won't Implement CAA Or Build Detention Centres: Chief Minister

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says CAA is an attempt to undermine secularism. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state will neither implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kerala, nor will it permit the National Population Register (NPR) enumeration.

He also said that detention centres will not be built by the state.

"State government will neither implement CAA, nor it will permit NPR enumeration. Detention centres will not be built. The state is ready to collect information as part of the census but wouldn't take part in data collection in the second phase for NPR," he added.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is implementing the RSS policy which believes in communal segregation of the country through CAA, citizens' list and NPR. "Also, it is an attempt to undermine the country's secularism and constitution."

"The RSS is following the British imperialism policy that created communal segregation in the country. The Vedas and Upanishads do not justify their position as they don't have their Indian culture. The Modi government is implementing the RSS policy. Everyone rejected Hitler's policy, but Golwalkar's leadership accepted Hitler and Nazism," he said, referring to the second RSS chief MS Golwalkar.

The country has noticed the united action of the ruling front and the opposition in this regard, the chief minister added. "This should continue. The NRC is a dilemma prepared with the CAA itself," he said.