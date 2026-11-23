Pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala will now face fines of up to Rs 5,000 for dumping clothes or other waste into the Pamba river, as authorities step up efforts to tackle pollution during the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The ban, which comes into effect immediately, prohibits devotees from discarding used clothes, textiles, plastic and other waste in the river, its tributaries and bathing ghats. The order, issued by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dileep K Kainikkara, will remain in force for two months.

Violators will face on-the-spot fines of up to Rs 5,000. Those who fail to pay the penalty within 15 days will face prosecution.

The prohibitory order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act.

The decision follows inspections that revealed large quantities of discarded clothes, plastic and other waste accumulating in the Pamba river and along its banks.

The river is not only considered sacred by Sabarimala pilgrims but also serves as a major source of drinking water for lakhs of devotees at Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam, besides communities living downstream.

Officials warned that dumping clothes and waste into the river obstructs its natural flow, contaminates drinking water and increases the risk of water-borne diseases.

The Pamba Duty Magistrate, Police Special Officer and Secretary of the Ranni-Perunad Grama Panchayat have been entrusted with enforcing the ban, conducting inspections and collecting fines.

The penalties collected will be deposited into the panchayat's fund and used exclusively for cleaning, waste management and river conservation in the Sabarimala-Pamba region.

For nearly two decades, authorities have struggled to prevent pilgrims from abandoning clothes in the river after taking a ritual bath.

Despite awareness campaigns, warning boards and repeated interventions by the Kerala High Court, the practice has continued.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala temple, has previously collected tens of tonnes of discarded garments during pilgrimage seasons. Designated collection counters have also been established near the bathing ghats.

Last year, the Kerala High Court observed that discarding clothes in the Pamba river was neither an essential religious practice nor a ritual supported by scriptures associated with Sabarimala worship.

More than 30 cleaning workers have been deployed in shifts to remove waste from the river and its surroundings. However, authorities say cleaning operations alone cannot address the problem without stricter enforcement.

The latest order marks a shift from awareness campaigns to direct penalties aimed at preventing pollution at its source.

With thousands of pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala every day, authorities have urged devotees to deposit used garments at designated collection points rather than throw them into the river.

The restriction will remain in place throughout the peak pilgrimage period, after which authorities are expected to review the situation.