Kerala Reports 19,948 New COVID-19 Cases, 187 More Deaths

Kerala on Friday reported 19,948 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 35,13,551, with the number of people who have died due to the virus rising to 17,515 after 187 more deaths.

As many as 19,480 people have been cured of the infection since Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 33,17,314 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,78,204, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,51,892 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 13.13 per cent. So far, 2,82,27,419 samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3417), Ernakulam (2310), Thrissur (2167), Kozhikode (2135), Palakkad (2031), Kollam (1301), Alappuzha 1167),Thiruvananthapuram (1070) and Kannur (993).

Of the new cases, 81 are health workers, 97 had come from outside the state and 18,744 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 996 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,87,492 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 4,58,397 are in home or institutional quarantine and 29,095 in hospitals.