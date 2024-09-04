Kerala Man Returns To From US, Dies In Road Accident On Way Home

Police said that the truck driver was yet to show up at the station as directed.

A man who returned to Kerala from America on Wednesday morning died in a road accident on his way home at Thalassery in Kannur district, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am near Mukkali at Vadakara here when 40-year-old Shijil was going home in a taxi after landing at Karipur airport, an officer of Chombala police station.

The taxi driver, Jubi (38), who also hails from Thalassery, too died in the accident.

According to CCTV visuals of the accident aired on TV channels, the taxi collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

