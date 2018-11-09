Kerala High Court Disqualifies Lawmaker For 'Using Religion' To Win Polls

KM Shaji had won the elections from Azhikode Assembly constituency in Kerala in 2016, for six years.

The Kerala High Court today disqualified an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA on a plea claiming that he used religion to win the Assembly polls in 2016.

Disqualifying KM Shaji, who had won the elections from Azhikode Assembly constituency in 2016, for six years, Justice P D Rajan directed the Kerala Assembly Speaker and the Election Commission to take appropriate action.

The court gave the judgement on a plea filed by Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate MV Nikesh Kumar, who contested the election against Mr Shaji.

IUML is a partner of the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

In his petition, Nikesh Kumar alleged that Mr Shaji secured a win by a margin of 2,287 votes using corrupt practices.

He accused Mr Shaji of having violated norms prescribed under various sections of the Representation of the People Act to win the elections.

Mr Nikesh had alleged that an appeal was made to voters by Mr Shaji, who belongs to the Muslim community, his agents and other persons to vote for the UDF candidate on grounds of his religion.

He had also charged that pamphlets were circulated in the constituency urging people not to vote for a candidate who is not a believer of the Islamic faith.

IUML said it will take a decision on filing an appeal after getting the judgement copy.