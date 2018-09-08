Children Return To School In Kerala, Teachers Help Them Cope With Trauma

Around 135 schools in Pathanamthitta have been damaged by floods, either partially or severely

In schools across flood affected districts of Kerala, students can be seen going to school, either carrying their few books in plastic covers, or wearing regular clothes.

"I need text books, pencil, bag, uniform. All my things were washed away," whispers 10-year-old Vidhya Manoj.



"We kept our clothes at higher, safer places. But when we returned home, all of it was washed away," Anush, a Class 5 student laments.

The teachers themselves have been trying to mould the recent tough experiences of students, into fun narratives, opening them up to conversations. Questions like "Who saw a boat near the house and who got food kits," are answered by students much enthusiastically, raising their hands and shouting out their experiences.

"Now they are recovering. First two to three days, we were just singing songs, dancing and spending time with them. We aren't really focusing on only academics for them, for now," Prema Latha, a primary school teacher said.

At the same school in Pathanamthitta's Niranam, one of the worst flood affected areas in that district, teachers have decided to contribute money for a fund to buy daily needs at school.

"We teachers are contributing money from our side to get these students notebooks. We hope to give each of those who have lost their notebooks, at least four news ones. We have also made a list of various needs like school bags and forwarded it to the panchayat," Sreekala S, the school's headmistress told NDTV.

"Children are scared of the water, of the sound of rain drops. We are looking at the possibilities of professional intervention and counselling," District Collector PB Nooh told NDTV.

Around 135 schools in Pathanamthitta have been damaged by floods, either partially or severely.