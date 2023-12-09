Hadiya, Whose Conversion Sparked Row In Kerala, Untraceable, Claims Father

The plea may come up for hearing on Tuesday, a lawyer in connection with the matter said.

The family of Hadiya, whose conversion to Islam and subsequent marriage to a man named Shafin Jahan resulted in a controversy, has moved the Kerala High Court saying that they were unable to trace her for the past one month.

Her father, Asokan K M, has moved the High Court saying he apprehends that his daughter has been taken into illegal custody by certain people including her husband, who are allegedly part of the banned Popular Front of India.

The plea may come up for hearing on Tuesday, a lawyer in connection with the matter said.

Asokan told the high court that for the past one month, Hadiya was untraceable to him and his wife.

He claimed that whenever they called their daughter, either she was not receiving any calls or on many occasions, the mobile phone was switched off.

Asokan also claimed that they went to her recently opened homoeo clinic at Malappuram but it was found closed and the neighbours didn't have any idea about the same.

"Any kind of harm can be caused to the detenu by the persons behind the 4th and the 6th respondents who are the active members of the PFI, the banned organisation. Now the detenu is under the control of this gang and unless she is produced before the Hon'ble court and sent along with the petitioner, her life would be in danger," the petition said.

The fourth respondent in the petition is A S Sainaba, the former office-bearer of National Women's Front, the women's wing of banned PFI and the sixth respondent is Hadiya's husband, Jahan.

Asokan also claimed before the court that Hadiya has told the family that she got separated from her husband.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Hadiya spoke to a regional television channel in which she claimed that she got separated from her husband Jahan.

She also said that she got married again to another person and it was her personal matter.

"The Sangh Parivar is using my father as a tool. He is playing according to their tunes," she was seen saying in the interview to the TV channel.

She claimed that she was in regular touch with her parents and despite that her parents were causing trouble.

Hadiya, had converted to Islam during her medical studies in Coimbatore and married Jahan in 2016 when she was 25 years old.

Soon, Asokan had filed a writ petition in the High Court saying the conversion was forced and Jahan had links to extremist organisations like PFI. He had also argued that she would be trafficked to Syria to join the Islamic State.

The High Court had then annulled the marriage, calling it a 'sham'.

However, Jahan later approached the Supreme Court and in 2018, the top court had set aside the High Court order.

