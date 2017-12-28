Engineering Student, 22, Strangles Mother To Death And Burns Body

An engineering student has been arrested after he confessed that he strangulated his mother to death and burnt her body in the compound of their house on Christmas, police said.Akshay, 22, was upset that his mother had refused to pay for his fees and also suspected that she was involved in an illicit relationship, district police chief S Prakash said.Deepa Ashokan, 50, an LIC agent, lived with Akshay while her husband and daughter live abroad.Akshay burnt his mother's body using kerosene at their garbage disposal spot and later informed the police that his mother was missing since Tuesday.A DNA test confirmed that it was Deepa's body.