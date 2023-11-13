Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, Maoists In Kerala's Kannur

"It (firing) is still underway", a police officer told PTI but refrained from providing further information.

The incident of firing was reported from the Karikkottakari police station limits. (Representational)

Kannur:

A gunbattle has erupted between the Kerala Police's specialised team Thunderbolt and Maoists in a forest area in this northern district, police said here on Monday.

The incident of firing was reported from the Karikkottakari police station limits, they said.

An exchange of fire between Thunderbolt and Maoists had taken place in a forest area in Wayanad last week, leading to the arrest of two ultras.

