Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, Maoists In Kerala's Kannur

A gunbattle has erupted between the Kerala Police's specialised team Thunderbolt and Maoists in a forest area in this northern district, police said here on Monday.

The incident of firing was reported from the Karikkottakari police station limits, they said.

"It (firing) is still underway", a police officer told PTI but refrained from providing further information.

An exchange of fire between Thunderbolt and Maoists had taken place in a forest area in Wayanad last week, leading to the arrest of two ultras.

