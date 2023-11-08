Elephant Stabs Handler With Tusk, Kills Him In Camp In Kerala: Cops

Police said the tusker in question was known to be a little aggressive by nature. (Representational)

A mahout was killed by a tusker at the Guruvayur Devaswom's elephant camp in this central Kerala district on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old mahout was trampled by the single-tusker named Chandrasekharan, police said, adding that the animal also stabbed him with its tusk.

The incident took place when the main mahout was on leave and his second-in-command -- the victim -- was performing his duties beside the elephant, police said.

Police said the tusker in question was known to be a little aggressive by nature.

The elephant was chained up subsequently and statements of the Devaswom officials were being recorded, it said.

The elephant camp at Guruvayur is run by the temple administration and is the largest sanctuary for pachyderms in the world.

It is presently home to around 60 elephants, including Chandrasekharan.

The camp is also a training centre for the elephants where they learn how to participate in daily temple rituals and temple processions.

