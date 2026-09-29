'Drunk' Kerala YouTuber Gets Bail Day After Ramming Thar Into 2 Vehicles

YouTuber and film reviewer Aswanth Kok, who was arrested for alleged drink driving and ramming his Thar into vehicles and a pedestrian, has been released on station bail. He was arrested on Monday night by the Kozhikode police, reportedly in an inebriated state. In the videos that have surfaced, 40-year-old Kok can be visibly seen in a drunken state as cops try to talk to him.

When reporters asked him whether he had been drinking as he was being taken for a medical examination, he muttered, "This is up to the officer and not to me. Kerala Police is doing its duty."

On Monday night, when the YouTuber hit vehicles, locals stopped his SUV and held him, leading to a chaotic scene in the area. The city control room alerted a police patrol team, which soon reached the spot.

What Does FIR Say?

In the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by NDTV, the police said the accident took place around 7:15 pm on Monday near the Koyyeri temple on the Mini Bypass in Eranhippalam. They added that Aswanth Kok was travelling from Arayidathupalam towards Eranhippalam.

The FIR further stated that the vehicle was being driven in a rash and negligent manner that endangered human life. It hit two other vehicles and struck a 22-year-old man standing by the roadside, who suffered minor injuries to his leg.

The FIR, registered at 1:06 am on Tuesday, went on to mention that the YouTuber was smelling of alcohol and showed signs of intoxication in his speech and body language when questioned. He was taken into custody at 7:45 pm, and the Thar was seized.

He was then taken to the Government General Hospital (Beach Hospital), where his blood and urine samples were collected and a drunkenness certificate was issued.

The cops have booked him under three sections: Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving on a public way. It carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.

Section 125(a) of the BNS for a rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety and causes hurt. It carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

And Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence of alcohol. For a first offence, it carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 10,000, or both.

Aswanth Kok's Controversies

Aswanth Kok is known to have multiple disputes with people in the film industry, who have accused him of review bombing. Many also term his mannerisms and conversations on social media channels confrontational.

He has landed himself in controversies multiple times for blunt reviews of Malayalam films, leading to repeated confrontations with the industry.

In May, producer Anil Kumar G alleged at a press meet in Kochi that a representative of Kok had demanded Rs 1 lakh in exchange for a positive review. The allegation was made by the makers of 'Ankam Attahasam', a film starring Madhav Suresh, son of actor Suresh Gopi.

Kok responded strongly and asked the producer to furnish evidence for his claims. He also said he was not so poor that he would demand Rs 1 lakh.

After the row, the Kerala Film Chamber and the Kerala Film Producers Association said they would pursue legal action against what they called the 'degrading' of films.

Sandip Senan, vice-president of the Producers Association, accused reviewers like Aswanth Kok of taking excessive freedom to destroy a product.

The Producers Association had earlier approached the authorities, alleging that his work as a reviewer and the income he earned from social media violated professional rules.

His run-ins with filmmakers go back further.

In 2023, he was among those named in a case registered by the Kochi Police on a complaint by filmmaker Ubaini E, who alleged that social media reviewers tried to damage the prospects of his film 'Rahel Makan Kora'.

In 2024, 'Marivillin Gopurangal' producer Siyad Koker complained to the Kochi police commissioner, alleging review bombing by Kok, after which the YouTuber deleted the video.