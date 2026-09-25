"Won't Speak Today": Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan Sidesteps Questions On Chopper Row

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who reached Idukki to review long-pending land issues in the district, chose not to brief the media after a high-level meeting at the collectorate.

Several cameras and reporters surrounded the Chief Minister as he stepped out after the meeting. The media sought his response in the wake of his recent chartered flight to rain-hit Malappuram and financial sponsorships, which have become a major political controversy.

Satheesan on Wednesday said the government's contract with a helicopter company for emergency travel had expired. Moreover, he had underscored that his air dash to Malappuram "did not burden the public exchequer".

"Please, I will not speak to you today," he was heard telling the media before moving away from the cameras. He maintained that he had come to Idukki to listen to the concerns of people affected by land-related disputes.

VD Satheesan's visit to Idukki was his first after taking charge as chief minister. At the collectorate, he held discussions with senior officials on nearly 20 major issues concerning the district. These included title deeds, forest-revenue land disputes and problems faced by farmers.

Officials from departments including revenue and forest attended the meeting. Forest Minister Shibu Baby John and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Idukki has for years been waiting for a resolution to several complex land issues, shaped by the district's unique geography and legal constraints. While today's meeting was seen as significant, the Chief Minister left without sharing details of the decisions taken or the next steps planned by the government.