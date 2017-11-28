'Can't Screen S Durga At Film Festival': Censor Board Says Rules Violated

Malayalam movie S Durga won't be screened at Indian film festival IFFI, the censor board said today, after a complaint by the jury."S Durga can't be exhibited till further notice," the censor board said in a letter, accusing the filmmakers of violating rules and asking them to submit the film for a review.The controversial film was cleared for screening by the Kerala High Court, which last week rejected the central government's appeal to scrap it.The centre dropped the movie from the IFFI list without any notice to the directors, a move that was overruled by the High Court.Appealing against the order, the centre said the film S Durga did not have the necessary clearances and its inclusion at this point is likely to upset the arrangements of the film festival, which ends on November 28.S Durga and the Marathi film Nude were reportedly chosen by a 13-member jury to open the Indian Panorama Section of the film festival. But the names did not make it to the final list released by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.The directors said they had not been informed that their films were being pulled out.