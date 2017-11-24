S Durga Okay For Goa Fest, Court Rejects Centre's Appeal: 10 Facts

Durga Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had moved court after S Durga was dropped from Goa IFFI.

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam movie S Durga will be screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, a bigger bench of the Kerala High Court has said, turning down the Central government's appeal to scrap the movie. The Centre, which scratched out the movie from the IFFI list without any notice to the directors, had appealed after the court over-ruled its decision on Tuesday. The Marathi film Nude had also been dropped from the festival.