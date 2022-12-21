Kerala Governor Not Invited To Chief Minister's Christmas Party Amid Row

Last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan skipped Christmas celebrations at Raj Bhavan

The ongoing tussle between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan came to light again after the latter was dropped from the list of invitees of the Christmas Party hosted by the Chief Minister.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hosted a Christmas feast at Mascot Hotel, owned by Kerala Tourism in Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was not invited to the said party," the Raj Bhavan confirmed.

The Christian leaders who attended the event included Cardinal Mar George Alencheri, Cardinal Baselios Mar Clemis, Bishop Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Bishop Dr.Theodosius Martoma Metropolitan, Archbishop Dr. Thomas J Neto, Joseph Mar Gregorius Metropolitan, Cyril Mar Baselios Metropolitan, Athanasios Yohan Metropolitan and Bishop Mar Mathew Araikkal.

SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan, Palayam mosque Imam Dr. VP Suhaib Maulavi and Supreme Court judge Justice Cyriac Joseph were also present.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, several state ministers Legislative Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar and Chief Secretary VP Joy were among those who attended the party.

Governor celebrated Christmas with the inmates of 'Love of home' Koottoli, Kozhikode yesterday.

