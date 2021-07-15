After Zika Virus, Dengue Fever Reported In Kerala, Action Plan Formulated To Curb Spread: Health Minister

A total of 28 cases of the Zika virus have been reported in Kerala. (Representational)

The Health Department along with local self-government has formulated an action plan for control and prevention of dengue fever as a few cases have been reported in Kerala besides Zika virus, said Health Minister Veena George on Thursday.

A high-level meeting of officials was convened by the Health Minister and Minister of Local Self Government MV Govindan on Thursday.

"The meeting of the two departments was convened in the wake of reports of dengue fever in addition to the Zika virus. Although the Zika cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, all districts need to be vigilant. Emphasis should be given to extermination of mosquito breeding grounds and fogging," said Ms George after the meeting.

She said a total of 28 cases of the Zika virus have been reported in Kerala. "There are currently 8 active cases, of which three are pregnant women. Everyone's health is satisfactory. Zika virus tests will be increased. Prevention activities have been intensified by preparing a micro plan as well," said Health Minister.

Minister MV Govindan, after the meeting, said that the Local Self-Government Department was already strengthening disease prevention activities.

"Local bodies will be equipped to deal with the emerging situation. In addition, an awareness campaign will be conducted in every household. Activities will be coordinated from the ward level. All the support of the Local Self-Government Department will be given to the Health Department," he said.

As per the Ministers, in the meeting, it was observed that bringing awareness home as part of an online study can be of great benefit, and the decision was made to strengthen awareness through Kudumbasree. There were also suggestions made for consultation with the Education Department to strengthen awareness among the students.

