After Doctor's Murder, Kerala To Form Panel To Meet Health Workers' Demand

Under attack from opposition parties and medical professionals over the gruesome killing of a young doctor two days ago, the Kerala government on Friday announced more measures to assuage their concerns, including setting up of a panel to address the fraternity's long-pending demands.

Dr Vandana Das, a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and the only child of her parents, was working at a taluk hospital in Kollam district when she was stabbed several times.

She later succumbed to her injuries. Following the attack on her, protests erupted in various hospitals across the state, with healthcare professionals, medical interns, students and house surgeons taking to the streets.

The proposed committee, to be headed by the secretary of medical education, would study various issues raised by postgraduate students and house surgeons and submit a report within one month, Health Minister Veena George said.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be released soon for those who go to work in other hospitals as part of their medical residency programme. The victim Dr Das was employed as a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital but was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training.

Issues being faced by house surgeons would also be looked into by the panel, which would take steps to modernise the residency manual, Minister George said in a statement here. The manual sets down working patterns, duties and other rules and guidelines for residents and medical officers.

The minister also directed the respective department heads to ensure adequate leave for medical students. The directions were given to officials during a meeting chaired by the minister with the representatives of various organisations of PG students and house surgeons, the statement said.

Urging doctors to give up their agitation, she said the government stands strong with the healthcare fraternity. "Healthcare workers should no longer be attacked. Strict action will be taken. A public address system will be implemented in medical colleges," George said.

Stating that safety audits should be implemented in all hospitals in the state in a time-bound manner, she said police outposts would be set up in medical facilities.

Hospitals will also be equipped with CCTV surveillance systems, the minister said, adding that the number of bystanders who accompany patients would be limited to one and two in wards and casualties respectively.

Besides the medical education secretary, various other higher officials including medical college principals and superintendents also took part in the meeting.

On Tuesday, the state government decided to bring out an ordinance to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals in hospitals. The ordinance to amend the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012 would be introduced in the next cabinet meeting, the CMO said.

The decision was taken in the wake of doctors intensifying their demonstrations, seeking justice for Dr Das who was stabbed to death by a man brought to the government hospital by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning for dressing a wound.

Meanwhile, Dr Das's colleagues on Friday came out against the government and police criticising the law enforcers for failing to take enough precautionary measures at the hospital, which resulted in her death. If there were enough facilities in the hospital where the doctor was attacked, her life could have been saved, they told reporters here.

So, it was the failure of the administrative system, the doctors alleged.

They also criticised the Health Minister's attempt at assuaging their feelings with the announcement that a new hospital block would be named after Dr Vandana Das.

Leader of opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan also continued to criticise the government over the matter and said the top officials and the government are trying to justify the police in the incident despite the embarrassment it brought to the entire force.

"Why is the chief minister silent despite the embarrassment the incident brought to the entire force?" he asked.

Alleging widespread irregularities in the FIR, Satheesan also asked how could the people of the state have faith in the police even if the First Information Report of the murder that shook the state was "written wrongly".

