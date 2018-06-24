"Nothing Left In This World": Die Hard Argentina Fan's Suicide Note A football fan committed suicide after his favourite Argentine lost to Croatia in the World Cup

Share EMAIL PRINT Body of die hard fan of Argentina Dinu Alex found in a river in Kerala Kerala: An ardent fan of the Argentina football team and its captain Lionel Messi allegedly committed suicide after the team's poor performance in the World Cup said the police in Kerala. The body of 30-year-old Dinu Alex was found in a river on Sunday.



Dinu Alex was missing since June 21, when he left his home in Arumanoor. He reportedly left a note in his room, saying he did not want to live anymore as he was upset over Argentina's 0-3 loss against Croatia in the World Cup. His family filed a missing person's complaint following which the police along with fire brigade personnel launched a search.



In the suicide note, Dinu Alex wrote "Nothing is left for me to see in this world. I am leaving. Nobody is responsible for my death," said the police. In one of his books he had reportedly scribbled "Messi, my life is for you, waiting to see you lift the Cup," and in yet another book Alex wrote, "My team is starting its journey, carrying my life."



Two days later, his body was found about 10 km from his village, near Illickal Bridge, in Meenachil River.



Alex's father told the police that his son was a great fan of Lionel Messi. His family last saw him watching the match between Argentina and Coratia said the police.



Argentina is at the bottom of the Group D, with just one point from the two games in the World Cup in Russia.



Dinu Alex was a chemistry graduate and was working as an accountant with a private firm.



Recently, a football crazy fan from the state cycled all the way to Russia to watch the tournament and realise his dream of meeting Argentina's living legend Lionel Messi.



An ardent fan of the Argentina football team and its captain Lionel Messi allegedly committed suicide after the team's poor performance in the World Cup said the police in Kerala. The body of 30-year-old Dinu Alex was found in a river on Sunday.Dinu Alex was missing since June 21, when he left his home in Arumanoor. He reportedly left a note in his room, saying he did not want to live anymore as he was upset over Argentina's 0-3 loss against Croatia in the World Cup. His family filed a missing person's complaint following which the police along with fire brigade personnel launched a search.In the suicide note, Dinu Alex wrote "Nothing is left for me to see in this world. I am leaving. Nobody is responsible for my death," said the police. In one of his books he had reportedly scribbled "Messi, my life is for you, waiting to see you lift the Cup," and in yet another book Alex wrote, "My team is starting its journey, carrying my life."Two days later, his body was found about 10 km from his village, near Illickal Bridge, in Meenachil River.Alex's father told the police that his son was a great fan of Lionel Messi. His family last saw him watching the match between Argentina and Coratia said the police.Argentina is at the bottom of the Group D, with just one point from the two games in the World Cup in Russia. Dinu Alex was a chemistry graduate and was working as an accountant with a private firm.Recently, a football crazy fan from the state cycled all the way to Russia to watch the tournament and realise his dream of meeting Argentina's living legend Lionel Messi. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter