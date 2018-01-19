Abdul Manaf, An ISIS Recruit From Kerala's Kannur, Killed In Syria: Police

"The news about the death of Abdul Manaf in a fight in November, 2017 in Syria is correct. It was sent by his friend Kayyum, who is also fighting for ISIS in Syria", Deputy Superintendent of Police PP Sadanandan said.
Manaf was a local leader of the Kerala based 'Popular Front India'. He had also worked as the office secretary of the outfit in Delhi for some time before joining ISIS, the police officer said.
Around 15 people from Kerala's Kannur district have joined terrorist outfit ISIS over a period of time. Of them, six, including Manaf, have been killed in Syria while another five were arrested and handed over to the National Investigation Agency or NIA, Mr Sadanandan said, adding, that the remaining four are still in Syria fighting for ISIS.