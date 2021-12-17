Video: Karnataka Lawmakers Laughed At Congress MLA's 'Enjoy Rape' Shocker

In the video, his voice is heard and camera is focused on Karnataka Speaker, who laughs.

In a massive controversy over a Karnataka Congress leader's "enjoy rape when inevitable" comment in the state assembly, a shocking video shows the Speaker and MLAs laughing at the comment.

The comment was made during a discussion on farmers in the Karnataka assembly yesterday. As members fought to have their say on the subject, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri wondered how he could run a session if every MLA was given time to speak.

"Whatever you decide - I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system. My concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered," Mr Kageri remarked.

Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar responded, chuckling: "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are in."

In the video, his voice is heard and camera is focused on the Speaker, who laughs.

Shockingly, the entire assembly can be heard laughing.

The Congress today said it disapproved of the "highly objectionable and insensitive banter" in the assembly, though the party included Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in its condemnation.

"Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable and insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress MLA in the House. Speaker as custodian and senior legislators are expected to be role models and should desist from such unacceptable behaviour," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Facing a huge backlash, Mr Ramesh Kumar put out a statement on Twitter, controversially terming his comment an "off-the-cuff" one.

I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth! — K. R. Ramesh Kumar (@KRRameshKumar1) December 16, 2021

This morning, the Congress leader evaded the media as he was asked whether he would apologise.

Amid protests by women MLAs in the Karnataka assembly this morning, the MLA offered another apology, saying: "If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologize from the bottom of my heart." The Speaker then said: "He has apologised, let's not drag it further."