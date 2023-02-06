Video: Karnataka Man Shot At By Cops. He Was Threatening Locals With Knife

The man was shot in the leg and as he collapsed, the cops charged in with lathis and kicks.

A man was shot by police in a busy marketplace in Karnataka's Kalburagi after he threatened to attack the locals with a knife.

Armed with a knife, the man, dressed in black vest and trousers, was standing in the middle of the Kalburagi super market, gheraoed by cops on Sunday night, showed a video. A stream of curious onlookers too gathered at the scene as the police tried to arrest the man.

He was shot in the leg and as he collapsed on the ground, the cops charged in with lathis and kicks.

"A miscreant with knife was trying to attack the public near the supermarket. When police tried to stop and detain him, he even attacked our police personnel. In self defence and for the safety of public, police opened fire at the miscreant," said Chethan R, Kalburagi City Police Commissioner.

The man, identified as Jaffer, has been shifted to a hospital, he added.