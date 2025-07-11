Karnataka Man Helps Bangladeshi Lover Cross Over Into Tripura, Arrested

A man from Karnataka has been arrested for helping a Bangladeshi woman, whom he loved, cross over into Tripura without any documentation.

Police sources said the woman, 35, worked in a beauty parlour in Mumbai and then a private firm in Bengaluru in the past and that's where Datta Yadav from Karnataka's Bidar met her and they entered into a relationship. She went back to Bangladesh later, but Yadav, a contractor, wanted her to come back.

The woman, a resident of Bogra district in Bangladesh, crossed into Tripura without a visa or a passport on Wednesday. The Border Security Force, which was acting on a tip-off, arrested her and Yadav in Tripura's Sepahijala district the next day and handed them over to the Tripura police. The couple was planning to travel to Bengaluru from Agartala.

On Friday, they were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. They have been charged under the Passports Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We are investigating who the agents were in India that helped the woman cross over illegally. We are also trying to find out if this incident is part of a human trafficking network. If required, we may later seek their police custody," said a senior Tripura police official.



