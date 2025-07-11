Man Bites Wife's Nose Off During Fight Over Repaying Loan In Karnataka

A man in Karnataka's Davanagere bit his wife's nose off during an argument over repaying a loan. The man abused, assaulted, and chopped the tip of the woman's nose. Her condition is now stable.

The woman, Vidya, had taken a loan for which her husband, Vijay, had given surety. She failed to pay the instalments, and the lenders started harassing both Vidya and Vijay, leading to an argument between the couple.

The police said the incident took place on Tuesday, and the woman fell to the ground before the man bit her nose tip. Witnesses were alarmed by the woman's cry for help and took her to the Channagiri government hospital. Her nose was severed in the incident, but her condition is stable now.

Vidya has filed a complaint against her husband, and the police have registered an FIR against Vijay and have started an investigation

A case was registered at the Jayanagar Police Station in Shivamogga. However, based on territorial jurisdiction, the case was transferred to the Channagiri Police Station in Davanagere district.