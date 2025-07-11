On Camera, Man And His Family Attacked With Machetes Over Affair In Mysuru

Broken bangles, blood stains and slippers were found lying on a road in Mysuru after four of a family were attacked with machetes while they were travelling in an auto rickshaw. The incident occurred on Ramanuja Road in Agrahara, a busy stretch of the city. The family was allegedly attacked over an affair of their son Rajanna. The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, was recorded on camera and is being investigated.

According to eyewitnesses, a black car began tailing the auto and intercepted it near the 12th Cross on Ramanuja Road at 9:18 pm. The attackers, identified as Ramu, his wife Soumya, Abbaiyya, and Prasad got out of the vehicle armed with sharp weapons and began the brutal attack.

The auto driver can be seen getting out of his seat and distancing himself from the scene. As seen in the CCTV footage, the assault goes on for at least for a minute while passersby continue to be mute spectators.

The four people in an auto - Rajanna and his family members Kumuda, Vishalakshi, Renukamma - were brutally thrashed as the auto shook violently. One of the victims sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Sources suggest that the reason for the assault was Rajanna's affair with a girl from the attackers' family. Rajanna was earlier accused of having a relationship with a minor after which a POCSO case was registered. The two eloped and later a missing case was registered. After the girl turned 18, she went to the police station and informed that she wasn't missing and was in a consensual relationship with Rajanna. This irked the family of the girl who then decided to carry out the attack.

Rajanna is already married to another woman.

The case is being investigated by officials from the KR Police Station, who are now working to trace and apprehend the attackers.