Watch: Daring Attack In Government Office As Machete-Wielding Man Chases Villager In Karnataka

Nandan in red shirt running after Chennaraj with a machete.

In a daring attack, a villager in Karnataka attacked another man with a machete in the premises of a government office. The incident took place in Maddur taluk office on Tuesday and its clip has appeared on social media. According to the police, the man attacked the other villager over a land dispute. The attacker has been identified as Nandan and the victim is 45-year-old Chennaraj. The video shows Nandan in red shirt running after Chennaraj inside the government office with a machete in his hand.

The police said that Chennaraj came to the taluk office to settle the dispute. Nandan was also present there. The decision about ownership of land was delivered in his favour of Chennaraj, which angered Nandan. As soon as they came out, Nandan threw chilli powder in Chennaraj's eyes. He then took out a machete and lunged forward to attack the villager.

Chennaraj ran away from the spot and headed towards the exit door. Nandan too followed him with the machete in his hand. The footage of the two running outside the office was captured by CCTV installed there.

In another video, Chennaraj is seen falling in the parking lot after being struck by the sharp-edged weapon. Nandan then struck Chennaraj more than a dozen times, causing severe injuries.

The locals who had gathered there, intervened and overpowered Nandan. He was then handed over to the police. A case was registered at the Maddur police station.

Meanwhile, Chennaraj was rushed to a local government hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Mandya where he is undergoing treatment, the police said.