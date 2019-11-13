Supreme Court Verdict On Disqualified Karnataka MLAs Today: 10 Points

Fourteen rebel MLAs of the Congress and three of the JDS were disqualified in July. (File)

New Delhi/Bengaluru: A decision on 17 Karnataka MLAs whose revolt triggered the collapse of the Janata Dal Secular-Congress government and the takeover by the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP is expected in the Supreme Court today. The court will decide whether the then Speaker's decision to disqualify the rebels and bar them from contesting elections during the term of the current Karnataka assembly should stand. The judgment could have a bearing on the BJP government and also the December by-polls to 15 of 17 vacant seats in the assembly.