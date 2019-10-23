Remove Lessons On Tipu Sultan From Textbooks, Says BJP MLA

The BJP in Karnataka on July 30 cancelled annual birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madikeri in Karnataka, Appachu Ranjan, today said that the lesson on Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, be removed from textbooks as it carries wrong information.

"The lesson on Tipu Sultan contains wrong information. It should be removed. I have written to Education Minister (state) S Suresh Kumar that he (Tipu Sultan) is not a freedom fighter," Mr Ranjan said.

He said Tipu Sultan had a "history of plundering and expanding his kingdom" and ran his administration in Persian language.

"Hence, he is not a freedom fighter," he added.

"I came to Bengaluru to personally hand over the letter to the minister, but he is in Belagavi. Once he comes here, I will give it to him with documents and other proof, substantiating my claim," the MLA said.

Mr Ranjan alleged that Tipu Sultan had converted more than 20,000 Christians and 10,000 Kodagu residents. "Even today, Muslims in Kodagu district have their family names identical to the Hindu Kodavas", he added.

The MLA alleged that Tipu Sultan had also changed the names of many towns and localities and gave them Persian names.

"Records are available that he had also plundered many temples. Hence, wrong information should not be spread and only the truth should be brought out. That's why I say he is not a freedom fighter," Mr Ranjan added.

The BJP government in Karnataka on July 30 cancelled the annual birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, being organised since 2015.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had started the Tipu Jayanti celebration as an annual affair on November 10 since 2015. It was continued by the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy last year, despite opposition from BJP and others.

Kodagu district was marred by widespread protests and violence during the first official celebration in 2015, during which a Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker died.

