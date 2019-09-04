Protests Erupt In Karnataka Over Congress Leader DK Shivakumar's Arrest

Congree's DK Shivakumar was arrested under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Protests broke out in several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday following the arrest of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case.

Demonstrations and attempts to block roads by burning tires were reported from Ramanagara, Chennapattana and few neighboring towns, where a bandh (shutdown) has been called by DK Shivakumar's supporters.

Mr Shivakumar's Kanakapura assembly constituency is in Ramanagara district. As a precautionary measure the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today.

Incidents of stone pelting on government buses were also reported at Kanakapura last night following the Congress leader's arrest.

DK Shivakumar, the Congress troubleshooter from the state was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA after he had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday at its headquarters in Delhi.

The arrest of Mr Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate has drawn condemnation from opposition leaders in the state with former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy accusing the BJP of using central agencies to "oppress voices of dissent".

On his part, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the law will take its own course and that he would be more happy than everyone if the former minister comes clear of the charges.



