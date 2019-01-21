'Represented Best Of Our Traditions': PM Modi Condoles Shivakumara Swami

PM Modi said he was privileged to have received Shivakumara Swamis blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of prominent Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami, saying he represented the best of Indian lived for the people, especially the poor.

The seer of the Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Math, 111-year-old Shivakumara Swami, who was known as the ''Walking God'', died today after a prolonged illness.

"His holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world," PM Modi tweeted.

He said the seer remained at the forefront of ensuring better healthcare and education facilities for the marginalised and represented the best of Indian traditions of compassionate service, spirituality and protecting the rights of the underprivileged.

"I have had the privilege to visit the Sree Siddaganga mutt and receive the blessings of His Holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu.

"The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale," PM Modi pointed out.

Karnataka will observe three-day mourning and schools, colleges and government offices will be closed on Tuesday as a mark of respect for the seer revered by millions.